Photo by: Unsplash
(Top left to bottom) Rana Karadsheh-Haddad, Regional Industry Director in Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Services of South Asia & East Asia and Pacific at International Finance Corporation (IFC), Matthew Guilford, Co-founder and CEO of Common Health, and [Moderator] Elizabeth Cheung, a Senior Reporter gives insight on the challenges being faced in the healthcare system and how digital technologies will change the future.
Rana Karadsheh-Haddad, Regional Industry Director in Manufacturing, Agribusiness & Services of South Asia & East Asia and Pacific at International Finance Corporation (IFC) mentions how data privacy will be the top priority going forward in the digital health space.
Embracing change with HealthTech
- Digital healthcare tools have been prevalent in the healthcare industry for many years, but “the pace of its evolution and growth significantly ramped up as a result of the pandemic,” says Rana Karadsheh-Haddad
- The healthcare industry will need support from governments and the general public in order to adopt new technology and make changes to the system
By
SCMP Events
Topic | Sustainable Asia
