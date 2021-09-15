Rethinking the future of ESG in Asia

Photo by: SCMP Events

(Top left to bottom) [Moderator] Eric Ng, Correspondent at South China Morning Post, Ong Pang Yen, Executive Director of the Sunway Group, and Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer at City Developments Limited discusses on the adoption of ESG practices into the corporate world and challenges faced during the process.

Ong Pang Yen, Executive Director of the Sunway Group mentioned how ESG should not be seen “as a mere disclosure framework with numbers,” but as a “culture, business philosophy, and value system.”