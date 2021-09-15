Photo by: SCMP Events
(Top left to bottom) [Moderator] Eric Ng, Correspondent at South China Morning Post, Ong Pang Yen, Executive Director of the Sunway Group, and Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer at City Developments Limited discusses on the adoption of ESG practices into the corporate world and challenges faced during the process.
Ong Pang Yen, Executive Director of the Sunway Group mentioned how ESG should not be seen “as a mere disclosure framework with numbers,” but as a “culture, business philosophy, and value system.”
Esther An, Chief Sustainability Officer at City Developments Limited notes how “in 2020, there [was] drastic growth of ESG investment.”
Rethinking the future of ESG in Asia
- ESG (Environmental, Social, and corporate Governance) is a fundamental component to many companies in the modern-day, and for a good reason
- With the right mindset and skill set, businesses across Asia and around the world can reach their ESG goals and contribute to a more sustainable future
By
SCMP Events
Topic | Sustainable Asia
