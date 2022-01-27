ASEAN Supports Supply Chains Amid Trade Diversions
- At the China Conference: United States 2021, Dr. Mary E. Lovely, Senior Fellow at Peterson Institute for International Economics, and Sourabh Gupta, Head of the Trade & Tech Program at the Institute for China-America Studies spoke about the growing importance of ASEAN and the current state of shifting supply chains the Southeast Asian region.
- This conversation was hosted by Owen Churchill, U.S.-Based Reporter at the South China Morning Post.
Topic | China Conference: United States