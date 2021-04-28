How should students choose the best-fit school in the United Kingdom?

In the last year, COVID-19 has significantly slowed or disrupted the rate of international education as accessibility remained closed. However, as vaccinations continue, many international schools such as those in the United Kingdom are beginning to reopen their doors for enrollment. This is indeed good news for parents considering an UK education for their children. The UK education system offers many educational opportunities for prospective students. However, finding the right school for your child in the UK education system can take a bit of time. To discuss how to choose the best-fit school for students in the UK, the South China Morning Post hosted a discussion panel moderated by Ruth Benny, Founder and Head Girl at Top Schools Hong Kong . This panel was held as part of the SCMP’s Overseas Schools Festival . This panel features Tom Bennett, Director of Studies at Sedbergh School , Sue Wallace-Woodroffe, Head Mistress of The Queen's School , and Jane Archibald, Director of External Relations of The Queen's School . Choosing the best fit school for a student is dependent on a wide variety of important considerations, and multiple steps may be taken to arrive at the best opportunity for your child. The first step many families may take to narrow the field is to carefully explore each school’s website. Exploring each website carefully will provide you with a valuable look into the school’s ethos and culture. You should be able to determine the educator’s mission and estimate whether or not you believe that school’s priority is a meaningful connection with your child. From there, you may pursue a more direct line of communication. You may be able to learn more about the environment directly by connecting with a representative of the school. Confidence in the ethos of your student’s school will make both parent and child more comfortable. After all, for those pursuing overseas education for their children, having peace of mind that they are in a safe environment is critical to their success. Making sure that the school is communicative and supportive from the outset is imperative in ensuring a positive experience, whether you are seeking an overseas education via a boarding school or looking for the right day school for your child. Indicators of a best-fit include markers such as effective communication from school leaders, individualized interest in your child, and asking specialized questions meant to assess the specific student’s needs. Schools that go above and beyond in connecting your family with resources and individualized attention may be better fits for potential students, especially for overseas students. With years of field experience, SCMP’s panellists offer prospective students and parents a glimpse inside the UK education system. From proactive communication to a focus on individualized needs, finding the best-fit for your child is a matter of thorough research and vetting. The more connected with a prospective school you feel, the better fit it may be for your student. For more information and expert advice about international education at schools around the world, please visit the virtual hun at South China Morning Post’s Overseas Schools Festival .