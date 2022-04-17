Event Summary: Discover your child's potential with international education in Singapore

This panel discussion convened education experts from reputable international schools in Singapore. The invited speakers covered a comprehensive range of information essential for parents considering an alternative education pathway for their child. Key to this is the answers to pressing questions such as: What educational opportunities are available to non-citizens or non-permanent residents in Singapore? How can foreign children get admission into schools in Singapore? How can one choose the right school for your child? How has the pandemic changed the way schools are run? Event Highlight The virtual event touched upon a vast number of important topics such as: how Singapore is dealing with Covid details on Singapore’s student pass language(s) of instruction curricula on offer in Singapore ease/difficulty of credit transfer restrictions for sports and field trips boarding school options character building well-being and pastoral care in Singapore spots available for August 2022 admissions criteria chances of studying in higher education Lisamarie Hughes, the Principal of EtonHouse International School Sentosa shared that there is an ideal time for international families to move their children to Singapore. “Before grade nine or inclusive of grade nine, that seems to be a seamless transition. Of course, we can support families and students from year 10 onwards, but we would have more in-depth dialogue with families around their children and where they are dynamically, and how we can best support them. So lots of our schools have come with various programs or pathways so that children can integrate themselves into the education system here and have a more successful experience.” Lisamarie also shared her tips on what parents should be asking for their child’s next school of choice in another country. "Two quick questions that I think are incredibly helpful just in terms of getting a sense of the heart of a school would be the first one: how do you support my child and my family with building a sense of community in the school when we join? It's quite interesting to hear what that looks like, to provide a safe space for children, and how to integrate new families with existing families in the school community. And another top question: what is the school’s approach with regards to behavior guidance. Because that gives you a very strong sense of the school's philosophy, their image of a child, how they see children, and their methodology in terms of respectful teaching in the classroom. So just two little tips there from me." From top left, clockwise: Douglas Parkers, Commissioning Editor, South China Morning Post; Lisamarie Hughes, Principal, Etonhouse International School Sentosa; Mark Renie, Head of School, One World International School; and Bronwyn Small, Lead Education Consultant, ED-SG When Mark Renie, the Head of School at One World International School was asked about pastoral care in Singapore he commented that "mindfulness over the past five years has emerged as being such a critical aspect of supporting pastoral care within schools. Our students are given the opportunity to take mindful moments. Pastoral care looks toward a mindfulness growth mindset and very open and honest and frank conversations about how we feel and what we can do to make ourselves feel better. There's a lot of anxiety as well. So we want to learn how to deal with anxiety and uncertainty as we move out of this pandemic." Mark also commented on the ease of transferring credits. “I think by looking at the IGCC and the IB, it's quite easy to transition from those programs into schools offered here in Singapore. Having said that, of course, obviously you do want to consider whether it's right to move your child in the middle of the IGCC Yes, GCSE program, or the IB Diploma Program because that can be quite unsettling for them, especially with very important exams coming up. But definitely, you can transition in with those two programs without a doubt with lower secondary. If it is Cambridge. It should not be a problem at all. Even if it's the MYP you're still able to transition into a non-MIP school in Singapore. Every school has different assessments that they will do at the first stage of admissions, so it really depends on the school, what sort of assessment they will do to ensure to decide where a child is in their education journey.” Bronwyn Small, Founder, Nurture and Nature Preschool and Lead Educational Consultant, ED-SG shared her thoughts on Singapore’s policy of “being open” in future spikes or waves of restrictions. "It's difficult to say what's gonna happen going forward. But I think overall, over the last two years, when we compare Singapore’s approach to countries all over the world, it seems to be a priority for the government to keep schools open. So although there have been a lot of obligations on the schools in terms of what can and cannot be done at school, the kids in Singapore have actually been going to school -which has been quite refreshing; despite other countries which have had school closures for like, for a year or longer. So our kids have only been at home for about five weeks. So if there is a future wave, I think the government's approach is to keep the schools open, it's a priority." Bronwyn commented on the different curricular options available to foreigners. “There is a really broad range of curricula and programs available on the island. So that is one of the benefits of coming to study in Singapore - is the diversity of the programs that are available. Singapore offers International Baccalaureate, international primary curriculum, or schools that are affiliated with specific national curriculum such as British schools, American schools etc. So one of the major benefits of coming to Singapore is the diverse curricula and programs that are available for families to choose from.” For information on playback video access and on similar events in the future, visit our event website .