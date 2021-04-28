Navigating the Singapore international education system

Singapore’s education system has been ranked the best in the world by the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). Many parents see Singapore as a premiere educational destination for their child due to its affordability as one of the most affordable study abroad destinations. To discuss Singapore’s international education system, the South China Morning Post has hosted a discussion panel moderated by Thomas Chan, News Reporter. This panel was held as part of the SCMP’s Overseas Schools Festival. This panel features Pearce Cheng, CEO of the AIMS Immigration & Relocation Specialist Group of Companies, and Selina Boyd, the co-founder of Red Dot Consulting. COVID-19 has taken its toll on international boarding schools and study abroad programs, including those in Singapore. As these programs re-open, parents are thinking about whether the pandemic was a factor in Singapore's education, and whether it's the right time to send their children overseas. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, current admissions to Singapore schools are as high as they have ever been, and the country has viewed the challenges presented in recent months as an opportunity to showcase their adaptability. Mask wearing, temperature screening, and restricted class sizes have become the norm for Singapore classrooms. Classrooms have also begun to rely more heavily on technology, as well as focusing on teacher training. As a result, many have found peace of mind and express confidence that Singapore is doing all they can to keep children safe as they explore a once in a lifetime educational opportunity. Singapore has a diverse demographic of international students. Many overseas families are drawn to the exceptional teachers and the county’s unique focus on languages which provide bilingual learning opportunities. While historically many international students have come from countries outside of Asia, recent trends have indicated that admission rates from students within Asia are on the rise. The admission process to Singapore schools varies between residents, non-citizens, and foreign families. Typical required items include an array of admission and placement exams, as well as varying protocol regarding student Visas. In choosing the right school for your child, Selina Boyd stresses the importance of understanding your child’s needs on both an individual and academic level. Understanding these needs will help parents pick the proper programs for their child while studying abroad. As leading experts in the field, SCMP’s panelists offer valuable insight to parents interested in exploring Singapore’s educational system, giving valuable information regarding admission and school environment, as well as a reflection on how Singapore’s schools have navigated education during the pandemic. For more information and expert advice about international education at schools around the world, access our virtual info hub at Overseas Schools Festival where you can research on school information, view info sessions hosted by the Singapore schools, as well as playback video of this very panel discussion (registrations required). Registration is free. Get your access at Overseas Schools Festival .