Hong Kong marks the 25th anniversary of the handover on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: hotel quarantine for top Hong Kong officials, advisers and lawmakers cut to 1 day ahead of July 1 celebrations; city logs 1,186 local cases
- According to memo seen by Post, guests at celebratory events to mark handover anniversary will have to undergo seven days of self-monitoring from June 23 to 29
- They must stick with ‘point-to-point’ closed-loop arrangement before July 1 celebrations, meaning they must avoid going anywhere apart from work and home
