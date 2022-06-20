Hong Kong marks the 25th anniversary of the handover on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong marks the 25th anniversary of the handover on July 1. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: hotel quarantine for top Hong Kong officials, advisers and lawmakers cut to 1 day ahead of July 1 celebrations; city logs 1,186 local cases

  • According to memo seen by Post, guests at celebratory events to mark handover anniversary will have to undergo seven days of self-monitoring from June 23 to 29
  • They must stick with ‘point-to-point’ closed-loop arrangement before July 1 celebrations, meaning they must avoid going anywhere apart from work and home

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 5:17pm, 20 Jun, 2022

