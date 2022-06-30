Hong Kong rolls out the red carpet to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua
Lockdowns, a lion dance and red carpet: how Hong Kong welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping
- Barricades deployed near Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai; officers patrol area ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s arrival
- Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan welcomed by current and former Hong Kong officials as acrobats perform lion dance in lobby of high-speed rail terminus
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Hong Kong rolls out the red carpet to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua