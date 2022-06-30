Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Hong Kong on the eve of celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong 25 /  Politics

‘Risen from the ashes’: Chinese President Xi Jinping hails Hong Kong’s resilience, praises vitality of ‘one country, two systems’

  • Xi Jinping says Hong Kong has ‘overcome risks and challenges one after another’, adds whole nation is celebrating handover anniversary with city
  • President holds unprecedented meeting with officers from city’s disciplined services; move seen as showing appreciation for restoring law and order after turmoil of 2019

Jeffie Lam
Jeffie Lam and Gary Cheung

Updated: 11:17pm, 30 Jun, 2022

