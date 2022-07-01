Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) has stressed the need for the proper execution of the “one country, two systems” governing principle and laid expectations for the new administration under Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: Felix Wong
Read the full English transcription of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s July 1 speech
- Xi’s keynote address came after he officiated at the swearing-in ceremony of the new administration led by John Lee Ka-chiu, the city’s fifth chief executive
- President stresses the execution of ‘one country, two systems’ must ensure Hong Kong enjoys a high degree of autonomy, while China holds overall jurisdiction
