Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: Felix Wong
Newly sworn-in Hong Kong leader John Lee vows to take a ‘can-do’ attitude to solve problems, day by day and ‘won’t let President Xi down’
- New leader John Lee given four key tasks by Chinese President Xi Jinping, including improving governance, taking solid steps to address people’s livelihood problems
- Other two tasks require new administration to strengthen momentum of development, uphold harmony and stability, with focus on taking care of young residents
