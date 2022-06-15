Will the traditional dress codes for Hong Kong’s legal professions change as the city moves closer to 2047? Photo: Robert Ng
Hong Kong judges and barristers could wave goodbye to courtroom wigs in run-up to 2047, says city’s first chief justice

  • Andrew Li predicts debates about continuing court dress code could emerge as city moves closer to end of Beijing’s 50-year handover pledge
  • Barristers divided on subject of foregoing wigs, with some citing adherence to tradition, others calling headpieces impractical for busy lawyers

Chris Lau
Chris Lau and Gary Cheung

Updated: 3:06pm, 15 Jun, 2022

