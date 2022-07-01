Chinese President Xi Jinping officiates at the swearing-in ceremony for new Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: Felix Wong.
Chinese President Xi Jinping officiates at the swearing-in ceremony for new Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: Felix Wong.
Hong Kong 25 /  Society

Hong Kong leader John Lee just got a to-do list from Xi Jinping. Now, he must take ‘concrete action’ to solve housing and help young people, analysts and residents say

  • Action needed to deal with housing shortages and boost social mobility, Xi tells new Hong Kong government
  • Xi lays down a series of key expectations for the new administration to work on

Tony CheungChester Wong
Tony Cheung Angel Woo and Chester Wong

Updated: 10:26pm, 1 Jul, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese President Xi Jinping officiates at the swearing-in ceremony for new Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: Felix Wong.
Chinese President Xi Jinping officiates at the swearing-in ceremony for new Chief Executive John Lee. Photo: Felix Wong.
READ FULL ARTICLE