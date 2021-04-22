The US Senate is assembling the Strategic Competition Act of 2021, a bill intended to help the US compete with China. Image: Shutterstock
Senators propose more programmes to help US compete with China
- The Strategic Competition Act of 2021 is amended to provide more aid to Africa and Latin America and more tech funding
- The foreign policy issue ‘perhaps for the entire 21st century is going to be China, China and China,’ one senator says
Topic | US-China relations
The US Senate is assembling the Strategic Competition Act of 2021, a bill intended to help the US compete with China. Image: Shutterstock