Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (C) inspects an algae reef zone at the coast of the Guanyin district in Taoyuan on Thursday. Photo: AFP
US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet Tsai Ing-wen on surprise visit
- Delegation led by Democrat Mark Takano includes three others from his party and one Republican
- Latest visit by US lawmakers comes just two weeks after a delegation of Republican lawmakers visited the self-ruled island
Topic | US-China relations
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (C) inspects an algae reef zone at the coast of the Guanyin district in Taoyuan on Thursday. Photo: AFP