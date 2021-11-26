Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (C) inspects an algae reef zone at the coast of the Guanyin district in Taoyuan on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China /  Diplomacy

US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet Tsai Ing-wen on surprise visit

  • Delegation led by Democrat Mark Takano includes three others from his party and one Republican
  • Latest visit by US lawmakers comes just two weeks after a delegation of Republican lawmakers visited the self-ruled island

Topic |   US-China relations
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:13am, 26 Nov, 2021

