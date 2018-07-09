Super Typhoon Maria is expected to threaten lives and property as it sweeps across southern Japan and Taiwan this week, before making landfall in Fujian, southeast China.

This comes as record rainfall in western Japan triggered by Typhoon Prapiroon has left at least 100 people dead and more than 60 missing, and caused widespread destruction.

The projected path of Maria, which has maximum sustained wind speeds near its centre of 220km/h, sees it tracking westwards over the Ryukyu Islands south of the Japanese mainland, before moving across northern Taiwan and reaching the Chinese coast towards the middle of this week, bringing with it heavy rainfall. As the region prepares to bear the brunt of the storm, here is a look back at some of the most destructive and deadliest storms to have struck Asia in recorded history.

Typhoon Vera, 1959

Typhoon Vera remains the strongest and deadliest typhoon to have made landfall in Japan, and caused more than 4,000 deaths. Vera struck at a bad time for Japan’s economy, severely affecting multiple industries that were still recovering from a dramatic fall in output in the wake of the second world war.

Typhoon Nina, 1975

Although not the storm with the heaviest rainfall or the strongest winds, Typhoon Nina is one of the most destructive storms ever to have struck China.

It took the lives of over 230,000, with most the casualties recorded in Henan province, where the Banqiao dam failed, flooding agricultural areas and leading to mass starvation and the spread of disease among displaced villagers.

Typhoon Tip, 1979

Despite not claiming many lives relative to its size and strength, Typhoon Tip broke many meteorological records. It was the biggest and most intense tropical cyclone ever recorded. Its diameter was equivalent to half the land mass of the United States of America, and it caused atmospheric pressure at sea level to fall to the lowest on record.

Typhoon Haiyan, 2013

Measured by wind speed, this storm was the strongest ever to make landfall, with gusts reaching up to 315km/h when it made landfall in the eastern Philippines in early November 2013. More than 11 million people were estimated to have been affected in the Philippines and the surrounding region, and more than 6,000 were killed.

More than 1.9 million people found themselves homeless.

The devastation caused by Haiyan prompted an outpouring of aid from the international community, led by the US, which sent an aircraft carrier strike group.

Typhoon Wanda, 1962

Wanda scored a direct hit on Hong Kong and wrecked, sank or damaged more than 2,000 vessels.

Wanda was only a category 2 storm, but despite its relatively slower speeds and weaker winds it was accompanied by a storm surge that left communities in low-lying coastal areas in ruins. Some 130 people were confirmed dead, with a further 53 missing.