An environmental activist holds up a poster protesting against Bank of China’s funding of the construction of the Batang Toru hydroelectric power plant in the Batang Toru forest, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: Aditya Irawan
Green activists vow to keep fighting Indonesia dam project that could wipe out rare ape
- A hydroelectric scheme in North Sumatra threatens the tropical rainforest habitat of the Tapanuli orangutan, the world’s rarest great ape
- Activists say scheme financier Bank of China turned a blind eye to the threat to the orangutans, ignoring China’s own green development guidelines
A rescued two-year-old orangutan inside a rattan basket after a smuggling attempt by a Russian tourist at Bali’s airport in Denpasar. Photo: Natural Resources Conservation Agency of Bali/AFP
Indonesia busts Russian smuggling drugged orangutan through Bali airport
- Suspicious customs officers found a two-year-old male orangutan and some lizards in the man’s luggage
