Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An environmental activist holds up a poster protesting against Bank of China’s funding of the construction of the Batang Toru hydroelectric power plant in the Batang Toru forest, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: Aditya Irawan
Lifestyle

Green activists vow to keep fighting Indonesia dam project that could wipe out rare ape

  • A hydroelectric scheme in North Sumatra threatens the tropical rainforest habitat of the Tapanuli orangutan, the world’s rarest great ape
  • Activists say scheme financier Bank of China turned a blind eye to the threat to the orangutans, ignoring China’s own green development guidelines
Topic |   Belt and Road Initiative
Nadine Freischlad

Nadine Freischlad  

Published: 6:00am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 27 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

An environmental activist holds up a poster protesting against Bank of China’s funding of the construction of the Batang Toru hydroelectric power plant in the Batang Toru forest, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Photo: Aditya Irawan
READ FULL ARTICLE
A rescued two-year-old orangutan inside a rattan basket after a smuggling attempt by a Russian tourist at Bali’s airport in Denpasar. Photo: Natural Resources Conservation Agency of Bali/AFP
Southeast Asia

Indonesia busts Russian smuggling drugged orangutan through Bali airport

  • Suspicious customs officers found a two-year-old male orangutan and some lizards in the man’s luggage
Topic |   Indonesia
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:22pm, 23 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:18pm, 23 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

A rescued two-year-old orangutan inside a rattan basket after a smuggling attempt by a Russian tourist at Bali’s airport in Denpasar. Photo: Natural Resources Conservation Agency of Bali/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.