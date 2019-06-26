Canadian International School students Samantha Sharp (left) and Micaela Forcione, along Delfina Wentzel Bermudez (not pictured), have organised a two-day marine conservation summit in Hong Kong this weekend. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
International school pupils organise marine conservation summit in Hong Kong to engage their generation
- Canadian International School of Hong Kong trio set up two-day summit this weekend to raise awareness of the need to safeguard oceans and marine life
- The teenagers hope to inspire their peers to consider a career in conservation. ‘It’s our future. We’re the ones who have to care the most about it,’ one says
A proposal is being looked at by the government to reward customers financially for returning plastic bottles. Photo: Sam Tsang
Could Australia’s cash for plastic collection scheme be a model for Hong Kong?
- The proposed bottle deposit scheme, including a cash rebate, will be considered for Hong Kong, says government
- Plan from drinks companies major part of drive to slash bottle waste by 70 to 90 per cent by 2025
