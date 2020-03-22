Singaporean Instagram influencers were hired by the Singapore government to promote the national budget in 2018. The campaign was a dismal failure.
Why social media influencers and business may not be a good mix – business influencers should be experts who command respect
- The Singapore government’s recent attempt to use Instagram influencers to promote the budget was a total failure
- Other marketers are learning the lesson that you need to hire credible online influencers to promote businesses
Singaporean Instagram influencers were hired by the Singapore government to promote the national budget in 2018. The campaign was a dismal failure.