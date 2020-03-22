Singaporean Instagram influencers were hired by the Singapore government to promote the national budget in 2018. The campaign was a dismal failure.
Why social media influencers and business may not be a good mix – business influencers should be experts who command respect

  • The Singapore government’s recent attempt to use Instagram influencers to promote the budget was a total failure
  • Other marketers are learning the lesson that you need to hire credible online influencers to promote businesses
Tristan Jinwei Chan
