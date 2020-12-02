“Little Africa” district in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. The commercial hub has long been a magnet for fortune-seeking Africans, but traders and students say they face unfavourable visa rules and increasingly heavy policing. Photo: AFP/ Fred Dufour
How racism and discrimination affects black people in China and Hong Kong
- There are small but growing populations of Africans living in Hong Kong and China
- Many feel marginalised and discriminated against, from being ignored to being singled out because of their race
Topic | George Floyd protests
“Little Africa” district in Guangzhou, Guangdong province. The commercial hub has long been a magnet for fortune-seeking Africans, but traders and students say they face unfavourable visa rules and increasingly heavy policing. Photo: AFP/ Fred Dufour