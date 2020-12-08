A 26-storey residential building in Beijing in 2013 on top of which the owner built a villa with a fake mountain and trees. Illegal structures are common throughout China and Hong Kong. Photo: Simon Song
Lethal illegal building works in China can’t be torn down fast enough
- Two incidents in China this year have killed nearly 30 people each, both the result of additional floors being illegally added to buildings
- Chinese authorities tear down millions of square feet of illegal structures every year
