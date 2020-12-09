Chinese network celebrity Viya performs during live streaming in May 2020 in Hangzhou, China. The 35-year-old has an estimated net worth of more than US$30 million. Photo: Chen Zhongqiu/VCG via Getty Images
China’s wealthiest millennials got even richer in 2020 – from Jackson Yee to Li Na, five young millionaires and billionaires and where their money comes from
- China has 60 billionaires younger than 40, with a combined fortune of US$223 billion
- We look at five wealthy Chinese millennials – a live-streamer, a tech entrepreneur and a property heiress among them – to see how they obtained their fortunes
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Chinese network celebrity Viya performs during live streaming in May 2020 in Hangzhou, China. The 35-year-old has an estimated net worth of more than US$30 million. Photo: Chen Zhongqiu/VCG via Getty Images