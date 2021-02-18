Chinese employees work on the fuselage of an aircraft at a factory in Shenyang. A Chinese women’s group are on a mission to end gender discrimination in the job marketplace. Photo: AFP
‘Men only’ job adverts prompt women’s rights group in China to take on employers over gender discrimination
- The ‘Inspection Squad for Workplace Gender Discrimination’ has notched some successes, with employers changing the wording of ‘male only’ job ads
- However, the campaign group has to deal with official inaction over the issue, and the hostility of some men
Topic | China economy
Chinese employees work on the fuselage of an aircraft at a factory in Shenyang. A Chinese women’s group are on a mission to end gender discrimination in the job marketplace. Photo: AFP