‘Men only’ job adverts prompt women’s rights group in China to take on employers over gender discrimination

  • The ‘Inspection Squad for Workplace Gender Discrimination’ has notched some successes, with employers changing the wording of ‘male only’ job ads
  • However, the campaign group has to deal with official inaction over the issue, and the hostility of some men

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 7:15am, 18 Feb, 2021

Chinese employees work on the fuselage of an aircraft at a factory in Shenyang. A Chinese women’s group are on a mission to end gender discrimination in the job marketplace. Photo: AFP
