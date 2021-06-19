Hong Kong-based education platform OWN Academy, founded by Natalie Chan, gives students career direction. Photo: OWN Academy Hong Kong-based education platform OWN Academy, founded by Natalie Chan, gives students career direction. Photo: OWN Academy
Education
Lifestyle

OWN Academy’s purpose-driven education is unlocking potential – it’s helped these teens take ownership of their studies and their future

  • The traditional education system has not evolved to meet the demands of today’s digital economy, says OWN Academy founder Natalie Chan
  • Encouraging young people to pursue a career they are passionate about is integral to OWN. ‘I realised it could be possible to love your job,’ 18-year-old says

Kylie Knott
Updated: 2:52pm, 19 Jun, 2021

