Hong Kong-based education platform OWN Academy, founded by Natalie Chan, gives students career direction. Photo: OWN Academy
OWN Academy’s purpose-driven education is unlocking potential – it’s helped these teens take ownership of their studies and their future
- The traditional education system has not evolved to meet the demands of today’s digital economy, says OWN Academy founder Natalie Chan
- Encouraging young people to pursue a career they are passionate about is integral to OWN. ‘I realised it could be possible to love your job,’ 18-year-old says
Topic | Education
