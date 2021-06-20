A rescue dog at SPCA. This year marks the 100th anniversary of SPCA in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A rescue dog at SPCA. This year marks the 100th anniversary of SPCA in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A rescue dog at SPCA. This year marks the 100th anniversary of SPCA in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Animals
Lifestyle

Hong Kong SPCA marks 100 years of rescuing animals and promoting their welfare in a city that doesn’t do enough to protect them

  • Formed in 1921, the Hong Kong branch of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has been rescuing animals and educating the public for a century
  • Hong Kong’s animal protection laws remain woefully inadequate, but the fight to prevent cruelty continues

Topic |   Animals
Kylie Knott
Kylie Knott

Updated: 12:15pm, 20 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A rescue dog at SPCA. This year marks the 100th anniversary of SPCA in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen A rescue dog at SPCA. This year marks the 100th anniversary of SPCA in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
A rescue dog at SPCA. This year marks the 100th anniversary of SPCA in Hong Kong. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE