Members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental activist group protest outside Google’s UK headquarters in London demanding it stops climate deniers profiting on its platforms. Climate change falsehoods, hoaxes and conspiracy theories are still prevalent on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, experts say. Photo: Getty Images
How climate change denial on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok is not going away, with lies, hoaxes and conspiracy theories still rampant
- YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok have all made pledges to crack down on the spread of misinformation, but it’s still being promoted on all their platforms
- Social media posts and videos supporting climate change scepticism are prevalent, as well as missing warning labels and links to credible information
Topic | Social media
Members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental activist group protest outside Google’s UK headquarters in London demanding it stops climate deniers profiting on its platforms. Climate change falsehoods, hoaxes and conspiracy theories are still prevalent on Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube, experts say. Photo: Getty Images