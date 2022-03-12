Opinion
SCMP Columnist
My Hong Kong by Luisa Tam
Why Hong Kong’s traditional ‘villain hitting’ ritual is the perfect pandemic stress reliever, and the rules to follow when picking a target
- Done to ‘curse’ one’s enemies – rival lovers, horrible bosses – the villain hitting ritual is harmless, hilarious and above all, entertaining
- Whether you pay a professional villain hitter or perform the ritual yourself, there are some guidelines to follow, such as not targeting too powerful a person
READ FULL ARTICLE