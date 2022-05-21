Opinion
SCMP Columnist
My Hong Kong by Luisa Tam
Travel expert Jim Kitchen is wrong about avoiding street food on trips. Food tells people’s stories better than words, like cart noodles in Hong Kong
- Kitchen’s comment in a recent interview about not eating street food for fear of illness showed a remarkable lack of adventure for someone who has been to space
- Food not only connects people from all walks of life, but it also tells the story, both the highs and the lows, of its home country or city
READ FULL ARTICLE