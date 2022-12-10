Opinion
Japanese World Cup fans cleaning stadiums in Qatar after matches an example for Hong Kong people to start taking better care of city’s environment
- Fans of the Samurai Blue have lit up social media with their efforts to clear away their and others’ rubbish after matches at the World Cup in Qatar
- In Hong Kong, where cleanliness often stops at the doors to our homes, we could emulate them by carrying bags for rubbish – it would show pride in our city
