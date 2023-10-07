Hong Kong’s unparalleled harbour view and iconic skyline are the true draws for overseas visitors. Night markets, at best, can add a touch of local flavour to the overall tourist experience.

While night markets can help generate income and attract some overseas visitors, it is important to be realistic about their potential as a main tourist attraction.

The “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign includes new night markets as a core feature and has so far undoubtedly boosted local foot traffic after sunset.

While these bustling venues have traditionally catered to locals, their potential to attract tourists and boost the economy has once again come under the spotlight.

Some of the existing ones, however, are cultural gems, such as the Temple Street Night Market in Jordan and Ladies’ Market in Mong Kok, both in Kowloon. The former sells affordable merchandise and street food while the latter is a fashionista paradise.

Rather than diverting resources to create new night markets, it would be more beneficial to breathe new life into these established venues. With the right attention, investment and revitalisation efforts, they could easily be revived to recapture their former glory of the 1980s and ’90s.

These iconic street markets hold a special place in the hearts of local residents. They not only embody the city’s shopping and dining culture but also reflect its history.

We need to preserve the authenticity of traditional night markets while embracing innovation to further enhance their appeal. It means integrating modern elements, such as digital payment systems, interactive displays and engaging performances so that we can elevate the overall experience for visitors.

People eat and shop at the Temple Street Night Market in 2013. Photo: Shutterstock

By investing in their maintenance, promotion and enhancement, we can ensure their long-term sustainability and appeal to a broader audience. Night markets provide a unique opportunity for visitors to immerse and indulge themselves in the local culture and be left with a lasting impression.

To fully realise the potential of night markets, collaboration between the government, local businesses and community organisations is essential. The government can provide financial incentives, streamline regulations and offer marketing support to encourage entrepreneurs and small businesses to participate in night market initiatives.

Additionally, fostering partnerships with cultural and arts organisations can result in unique events and performances to further boost their appeal not just as places to shop and eat, but as vibrant expressions of Hong Kong’s identity and its rich cultural heritage.

A city that possesses both inner and outer beauty becomes irresistible to all

On the other side of the harbour, in the heart of Central, lies the internationally renowned Lan Kwai Fong, which offers a unique nightlife experience for both expatriates and local residents. Once a thriving hotspot, this clubbing and party scene also requires revitalisation to regain its former allure.

By reimagining its offerings, introducing innovative concepts and enhancing its ambience, Lan Kwai Fong can regain its status as a premier destination for locals and visitors seeking a vibrant nightlife experience.

On the whole, the government needs to revitalise the local tourism landscape by creating a more sustainable and authentic experience that truly showcases the essence of Hong Kong, if it is to remain relevant and competitive in the global market.

Tourists shop in the Temple Street market in 1988. Photo: Wan Kam-yan

But in our quest to reinvigorate the nightlife and encourage local residents to embrace the evenings once more, it is crucial to understand the causes behind people’s reluctance to venture out at night like they used to.

While the post-Covid shift in lifestyle, with people opting to return home after work, may contribute to this phenomenon, it is not the sole obstacle. We should also contemplate the reasons behind nearly 1 million Hongkongers choosing to leave the city during the start of the Golden Week holiday.

Merely creating more night markets will not provide a sustainable solution. Instead, we need to focus on making nighttime activities enticing and worthwhile for Hongkongers, taking inspiration from the lively night venues in Taipei, Bangkok, Japan and Seoul.

Taipei’s Raohe Street Night Market is popular among tourists. Photo: Shutterstock

It is important to recognise that a city can only be truly attractive to tourists if it first captivates its own residents.

Thus, we need a multifaceted approach that goes beyond night markets. We must strive to offer a diverse range of affordable, enjoyable, fulfilling and uniquely Hong Kong nighttime activities.

By filling the streets with local residents who are genuinely engaged and having a great time, we will naturally draw foreign visitors to join in the dynamic atmosphere. The key lies in making the city attractive from the inside out.

In addition to its external allure, a city should also prioritise nurturing its soul and heart. It should be a place where not only talent can thrive in work and life but also one that fosters a strong sense of belonging and connection and cares for the underprivileged.

A city that possesses both inner and outer beauty becomes irresistible to all. If we can cater to the diverse needs and interests of our residents, we can create a city that truly thrives, day and night.

Luisa Tam is a Post editor who also hosts video tutorials on Cantonese language that are now part of Cathay Pacific’s in-flight entertainment programme