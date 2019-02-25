Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Weijian Shan bareback on a horse in the Gobi Desert, circa 1970. Photo: courtesy of Weijian Shan
Arts & Culture

From Mao’s Cultural Revolution to managing billions of dollars: how six years stuck in Gobi Desert shaped one man’s life

  • Weijian Shan was banished to the Gobi Desert during China’s Cultural Revolution, spending his time digging canals and harvesting reeds
  • His new memoir, Out of the Gobi, reveals how he went on to get his PhD in the US and manage billions of dollars in private equity
Topic |   Books and Literature
Bernice Chan

Bernice Chan  

Updated: Monday, 25 Feb, 2019 7:16am

TOP PICKS

Weijian Shan bareback on a horse in the Gobi Desert, circa 1970. Photo: courtesy of Weijian Shan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.