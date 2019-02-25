Weijian Shan bareback on a horse in the Gobi Desert, circa 1970. Photo: courtesy of Weijian Shan
From Mao’s Cultural Revolution to managing billions of dollars: how six years stuck in Gobi Desert shaped one man’s life
- Weijian Shan was banished to the Gobi Desert during China’s Cultural Revolution, spending his time digging canals and harvesting reeds
- His new memoir, Out of the Gobi, reveals how he went on to get his PhD in the US and manage billions of dollars in private equity
Topic | Books and Literature
