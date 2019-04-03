Sotheby’s Tianminlou auction in Hong Kong on April 3 raised HK$162.3 million (excluding commissions) from the sale of 18 works from the collection of Ko Shih-k’o. Photo: Sotheby’s
From Kaws and Justin Bieber to scammed antiques collector, Hong Kong spring auctions highlights
- The spring auction season was characterised by a number of eye-catching highlights amid generally low turnovers
- Founder of clothing brand A Bathing Ape sold The Kaws Album (2005) for HK$116 million, smashing its upper presale estimate of HK$8 million
Topic | Auctions
Sotheby’s Tianminlou auction in Hong Kong on April 3 raised HK$162.3 million (excluding commissions) from the sale of 18 works from the collection of Ko Shih-k’o. Photo: Sotheby’s
Antiques collector Ko Shih-k’o. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Antiques collector Ko Shih-k’o. Photo: Jonathan Wong