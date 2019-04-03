Channels

Sotheby’s Tianminlou auction in Hong Kong on April 3 raised HK$162.3 million (excluding commissions) from the sale of 18 works from the collection of Ko Shih-k’o. Photo: Sotheby’s
Arts & Culture

From Kaws and Justin Bieber to scammed antiques collector, Hong Kong spring auctions highlights

  • The spring auction season was characterised by a number of eye-catching highlights amid generally low turnovers
  • Founder of clothing brand A Bathing Ape sold The Kaws Album (2005) for HK$116 million, smashing its upper presale estimate of HK$8 million
Topic |   Auctions
Enid Tsui

Enid Tsui  

Published: 7:00pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:08pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Sotheby's Tianminlou auction in Hong Kong on April 3 raised HK$162.3 million (excluding commissions) from the sale of 18 works from the collection of Ko Shih-k'o. Photo: Sotheby's
Antiques collector Ko Shih-k’o. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Enid Tsui
Opinion

Opinion

The Collector by Enid Tsui

Victim of Hong Kong’s biggest gold trading scam sells part of legendary Chinese antiques collection

It was an assemblage like no other, but after losing US$74 million in a gold bullion trading scam, Ko Shih-k’o is having to offload some of his precious ceramics to recover his losses

Enid Tsui

Enid Tsui  

Published: 7:16am, 8 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:48am, 8 Mar, 2019

Antiques collector Ko Shih-k'o. Photo: Jonathan Wong
