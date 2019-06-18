Patrick Drahi (centre) pretends to hit himself on the head with a mallet during the initial public offering of his telecommunications company on the New York Stock Exchange. He has offered to buy auctioneer Sotheby’s in a US$3.7 billion deal that would see its shares delisted from the exchange. Photo: EPA-EFE
Deal to take Sotheby’s private will throw handy cloak of secrecy over sales, earnings, China art players say
- Being private would free auction house from sales and revenue disclosures, allowing it more flexibility to accommodate clients’ wishes, say collector and dealer
- Chen Dongsheng, owner of auction house China Guardian and the biggest single Sotheby’s shareholder, is silent on Frenchman’s US$3.7 billion offer for company
Items from The Supreme Vault: 1998-2018 auction were exhibited in Hong Kong ahead of the Sotheby’s online auction.
Online auction of private Supreme street wear collection draws millennial bidders
- One-of-a-kind lots in Sotheby’s sale included a pinball machine that sold for US$71,000, boxing gloves and mini bikes; the five-day auction raised US$255,000
- Three-quarters of the bidders were under 40, and half bid by mobile phone
