Joshua Wong is the centre of attention as he speaks to protesters against extradition law changes in Hong Kong a day after his release from prison. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong’s ‘manifesto for global democracy’ to be launched in 2020 by British publisher
- Student leader’s first book in English to feature reflections on his political activism, letters from prison, and a call to the world to stand up for democracy
- He hopes book will explain Hong Kong issues to a wider audience, and says international pressure critical to getting ‘those in power to start listening to us’
Topic | Books and Literature
A crowd yells at Chinese police during a confrontation in Urumqi, Xinjiang, in 2009. China had declared itself a “victim of international terrorism” eight years earlier, helping “establish the narrative of a Uygur terrorist threat” in Xinjiang, writes Nick Holdstock in China’s Forgotten People: Xinjiang, Terror and the Chinese State. Photo: Reuters
An ‘Orwellian nightmare’ in Xinjiang – how China concocted an Islamic terror threat of its own
- China conveniently created the narrative of a Uygur Muslim terror threat in Xinjiang after 9/11, a sceptical Nick Holdstock writes in China’s Forgotten People
- Updated edition covers mass internment of Uygurs since 2014, when documented terror attacks occurred, and the world’s largely indifferent response
Topic | Books and Literature
