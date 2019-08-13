A large excavator with a metal claw picks up hundreds of dolls donated by Baishizhou villagers and flings them over the Shenzhen city border on August 4, 2019. This protest art, called “Shenzhen Dolls”, earned artist Wang Renzheng, known as Nut Brother, a visit from police this week.
Protest art to highlight Chinese urban village dwellers’ plight earns Shenzhen artist a visit from police
- Performance artist known as Nut Brother staged protest using giant excavator and dolls given by residents of Baishizhou, Shenzhen, who face losing their homes
- Police question him for hours over the event, intended to highlight parents’ fears their children won’t get school places when they move from the urban village
Topic | Shenzhen
Hong Kong modern dance production The Odyssey of Little Dragon will celebrate martial arts legend Bruce Lee’s “be water” mantra.
Bruce Lee mantra ‘be water’ inspires modern dance production in Hong Kong
- The Odyssey of Little Dragon celebrates the spirit of the actor and martial arts legend through the memories of his widow, Linda
- Performed by City Contemporary Dance Company, its starting point is the contrasting funerals held for Lee in Hong Kong and Seattle
Topic | Bruce Lee
