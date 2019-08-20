Channels

Rebecca Wei, who has resigned as Asia chairman of auctioneers Christie's. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Christie’s Asia chairman Rebecca Wei quits unexpectedly after fall in auction sales

  • Surprise resignation of one of the most senior Chinese executives in auction world comes eight months after she was elevated to top position at auction house
  • Wei is close to Christie’s clients such as billionaire Modigliani buyer Liu Yiqian and Robert Chang
Enid Tsui

Enid Tsui  

Updated: 3:56pm, 20 Aug, 2019

Jane Qing Yang is one of the Chinese artists who have made a home in Tasmania, inspired by its beauty. Photo: Handout
Three Chinese artists inspired by beauty of Tasmania on why they chose self-exile on Australian island

  • A number of Chinese artists have fallen in love with Tasmania and moved to the Australian island to paint
  • Jane Qing Yang, Shanshan Ai and Chen Ping talk about Tasmania’s natural beauty and how it inspires them
Tamara Thiessen

Tamara Thiessen  

Updated: 5:51am, 20 Aug, 2019

