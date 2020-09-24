A university student, Feng Hanchen, wears a pair of paper handcuffs during the 24 hours he spent in a cage in Tang Jie's living room in Fuyang, China, as part of an art project to highlight social injustice. Photo: The Starving Artist Project
Woman in China stages public art protests over husband’s jailing and other social injustices
- A mother of two in Fuyang, eastern China, is using protest art to seek the release from prison of her businessman husband, convicted of being a triad leader
- She rolled giant inflatable balls proclaiming his innocence across a bridge, formed e-bikes into an SOS sign, and live-streams volunteers in a mock jail cell
