A fragmented scroll depicting some of the travels of Emperor Kangxi across the country during his reign will be displayed in its entirety next month for the first time since being cut into seven pieces in France last century. Photo: Nora Tam
Chinese scroll painting that was mutilated will be shown whole for the first time since being cut up
- The 20-metre long scroll number six is one of 12 scroll paintings that are collectively named The Kangxi Emperor’s Southern Inspection Tour
- Cut into seven pieces on the orders of its French owner, the fragments were bought by two collectors at auctions since 2010 and have been reassembled
Topic | Chinese culture
A fragmented scroll depicting some of the travels of Emperor Kangxi across the country during his reign will be displayed in its entirety next month for the first time since being cut into seven pieces in France last century. Photo: Nora Tam