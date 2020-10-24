One of the Hong Kong Philharmonic’s quarantined musicians, Megan Sterling, principal flute, plays her husband’s trombone for a change in her quarantine room at Penny’s Bay, Lantau Island. Players have been practising, learning new works, and doing yoga during their confinement. Photo: Megan Sterling
Bach, whisky, and bed – quarantined musicians of the Hong Kong Philharmonic put a brave face on their Covid-19 isolation
- Since the HK Phil’s bass clarinettist tested preliminary positive for Covid-19, his fellow musicians have had to quarantine for two weeks on Lantau Island
- The lucky ones with small instruments practised and learned new works, and yoga classes kept players fit, despite the cramped conditions and ‘horrible’ food
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
One of the Hong Kong Philharmonic’s quarantined musicians, Megan Sterling, principal flute, plays her husband’s trombone for a change in her quarantine room at Penny’s Bay, Lantau Island. Players have been practising, learning new works, and doing yoga during their confinement. Photo: Megan Sterling