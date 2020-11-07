A "Baby Trump" balloon flies over the US-Mexico border fence in California as US President Donald Trump. The balloon may have inspired the Trump the Baby nickname sometimes employed by Chinese internet users to describe the American president. Photo: Reuters
What the Chinese internet calls Trump: Boss, Emperor, king of knowledge, baby, Comrade Building the (Chinese) Nation
- The newest nickname for Donald Trump is ‘the king of knowledge’, coined after he got Covid-19 and said ‘Nobody knows the coronavirus better than me’
- Great Commander and Trump the Emperor signal his authoritarianism, while Comrade Building the Nation refers to his trade war helping China reform its economy
Topic | Donald Trump
A "Baby Trump" balloon flies over the US-Mexico border fence in California as US President Donald Trump. The balloon may have inspired the Trump the Baby nickname sometimes employed by Chinese internet users to describe the American president. Photo: Reuters