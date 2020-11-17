Revellers at the UCCA Shanghai fundraising ball, one of the social highlights of the city’s art week, a rare physical affair since the Covid-19 pandemic began 11 months ago. Photo: UCCA Centre for Contemporary Art
Chinese art collectors’ ‘revenge buying’ makes Shanghai fairs worth the trip for galleries, and parties light up the night
- Chinese city becomes party central as art fairs draw collectors eager to spend and art lovers eager to view contemporary art from China and the world
- Galleries report keen interest and brisk sales, and attendees let their hair down at evening balls hosted by UCCA and the K11 Art Mall
Topic | Art
