Artist Deng Yufeng (left) took a group of people down a street in Beijing, China, in an art piece that involved trying to not get caught on any surveillance camera. Photo: Deng Yufeng
Surveillance in China: artist who hides from security cameras in Beijing wants to highlight invasions of privacy
- For his latest project, artist Deng Yufeng led a group down a Beijing street with the aim of not getting seen on any of its 90-odd surveillance cameras
- China is home to 18 of the world’s 20 most monitored cities and over half the surveillance cameras in use globally, according to a study by one tech website
Topic | Surveillance
Artist Deng Yufeng (left) took a group of people down a street in Beijing, China, in an art piece that involved trying to not get caught on any surveillance camera. Photo: Deng Yufeng