Her Story – Eliminating Gender Violence 2020 opened in Beijing on November 25, International Day For the Elimination of Violence Against Women. A large composite photo of a man is made from images of accused sexual harassers. Photo: Tom Wang
Sexual harassment victims in China given a voice by exhibition that plays audio of their stories

  • Exhibits at the Beijing show include victims’ drawings of abusers, petitions asking the men to turn themselves in, and women’s audio stories about attacks
  • Her Story – Eliminating Gender Violence 2020 opened on International Day For the Elimination of Violence Against Women

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:15pm, 29 Nov, 2020

