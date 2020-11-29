Her Story – Eliminating Gender Violence 2020 opened in Beijing on November 25, International Day For the Elimination of Violence Against Women. A large composite photo of a man is made from images of accused sexual harassers. Photo: Tom Wang
Sexual harassment victims in China given a voice by exhibition that plays audio of their stories
- Exhibits at the Beijing show include victims’ drawings of abusers, petitions asking the men to turn themselves in, and women’s audio stories about attacks
- Her Story – Eliminating Gender Violence 2020 opened on International Day For the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Topic | Sexual harassment and assault
Her Story – Eliminating Gender Violence 2020 opened in Beijing on November 25, International Day For the Elimination of Violence Against Women. A large composite photo of a man is made from images of accused sexual harassers. Photo: Tom Wang