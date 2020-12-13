“New wave” became a buzzword when Bilibili used it in an advertisement praising young people for travelling the world, driving sports cars and enjoying expensive hobbies. Photo: Getty Images
The top buzzwords of 2020 in China: from the country’s fight against Covid-19 to how a person shows off on social media
- A not-so-humble brag on social media about how rich or successful you are means that you’re good at ‘Versailles literature’ and a ‘Versailles masters’
- Frustrated parents at home were forced to take care of their ‘sacred beasts’ during lockdown – no, that’s not a term for pets, it’s a term for children
China Society
