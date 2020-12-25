Heilongjiang, where the tallest building is 270 metres high, has fallen into line with a central government order not to allow the construction of buildings taller than 500 metres. Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Chinese provinces fall into line on super tall buildings ban, even when they have no plans to build any
- President Xi Jinping recently warned that China’s mega cities ‘can’t expand infinitely’, months after the central government banned mega skyscrapers
- The shift in attitudes towards urban development paves the way for a new lifestyle – with strict controls on erecting buildings taller than 250 metres
