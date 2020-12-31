The University Bookstore at the University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam, shut for good on Thursday, having been in business at least since 1971, according to one retired academic. Photo: Dickson Lee
Education
University of Hong Kong campus bookstore shuts, to the dismay of academics and student union head
- The loss of the University Bookstore, a fixture at the Pok Fu Lam campus for five decades, is felt keenly by academics and the HKU students’ union president
- It had lost ground to online competitors and students’ practice of sharing downloads of books, but other English-language bookshops have found ways to adapt
Topic | Education
The University Bookstore at the University of Hong Kong in Pok Fu Lam, shut for good on Thursday, having been in business at least since 1971, according to one retired academic. Photo: Dickson Lee