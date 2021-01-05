An illustration of Christian Zheng Sheng College at Chi Ma Wan, Lantau Island, Hong Kong. Architect Anderson Lee overcame 10 years of adversity to build the campus for troubled teens.
Architecture and design
How architect made a remote Hong Kong hillside location the perfect site for college for troubled teens
- For 10 years architect Anderson Lee has battled government red tape, and lately coronavirus restrictions, to build Christian Zheng Sheng College’s new campus
- The school, for youngsters with drug problems, is built on stilts because of the steep terrain, and has an open-plan, eco-friendly interior
Topic | Architecture and design
An illustration of Christian Zheng Sheng College at Chi Ma Wan, Lantau Island, Hong Kong. Architect Anderson Lee overcame 10 years of adversity to build the campus for troubled teens.