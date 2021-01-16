Opinion
SCMP Columnist
My Hong Kong by Luisa Tam
In Chinese culture, food can bring people together – and it can drive them apart, as Uncle Roger controversy reminds us
- The Chinese believe that if you want to get things done, it’s best to bring them to the dining table. Food opens all doors – but it can also close them, too
- Comedian Uncle Roger landed himself in hot water for making a video with fellow vlogger Mike Chen – and then for deleting it and ‘sacrificing his morality’
Luisa Tam has been a journalist for more than 30 years. She has held a variety of roles during her career, including working as a producer for NDR German TV, a media campaigner with Greenpeace, and as the deputy managing editor of Eastern Express. She previously worked at the Post from 1988 to 1990, before rejoining in her current role in 2015.