Ernest Chang with some of his works at The Stallery WCH gallery, Hong Kong. He appropriates popular figures for his paintings, and says: “I aim to use the characters as a tool that ultimately adds to the whole piece.” Photo: Jonathan Wong
Miffy with a beak, Eric Cartman from South Park in Balenciaga – artists deny plagiarism and say they have appropriated cartoon characters
- Chinese artist and art professor Feng Feng, who put a beak on cartoon rabbit Miffy, says he seeks to present new issues by tapping into viewers’ memories
- Ernest Chang put Lucy from Peanuts in Versace and a South Park character in Balenciaga, a comment on how kids are bombarded by both cartoons and luxury logos
Topic | Art
Ernest Chang with some of his works at The Stallery WCH gallery, Hong Kong. He appropriates popular figures for his paintings, and says: “I aim to use the characters as a tool that ultimately adds to the whole piece.” Photo: Jonathan Wong