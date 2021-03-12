A view of the main gallery floor of Hong Kong’s new M+ museum of visual culture. The radical design by Swiss architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron places all 33 galleries on one floor. Photo: Enid Tsui
New Hong Kong museum will uphold artistic freedom, director says as it is unveiled, and show art by Ai Weiwei and about Tiananmen crackdown
- At museum of visual culture’s unveiling, director is asked whether it will show controversial art after the introduction of Hong Kong’s national security law
- ‘A city can only be a welcoming arts hub if it offers an open environment for artists and for different views,’ Suhanya Raffel says
